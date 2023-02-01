x
Crime

Police investigating shooting at York County mobile home park

Police responded to the Chesapeake Estates Mobile Home Park just after 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a mobile home park in York County.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, the Northern York County Regional Police Department responded to the Chesapeake Estates Mobile Home Park around 4:18 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Dispatch says the coroner was not called to the incident, but at least one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

It is unclear at this time how many people were injured in the shooting, the extent of any injuries or if police have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

