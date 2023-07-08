Police investigating shooting in York that sent 1 to the hospital

The 65-year-old victim remains in critical condition.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

According to 911 dispatchers, first responders were called to the scene of the shooting in the area of North Richland Avenue and West Market Street just before 4 p.m.

At the scene, they found a 65-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police are investigating.