Police investigating shooting that sent teen to the hospital in Carlisle

Police say the shooting was not a random act.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital on Friday night.

Police say the teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; their current condition is unknown.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of East North Street around 11:38 p.m., Friday night.

Police say the shooting was not a random act.

The suspected shooter has not been taken into custody.