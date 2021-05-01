Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to the hospital in York City

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Locust Street on Friday just after 11 p.m. for a shooting.

A 27-year-old woman was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. She is expected to survive.

There is an ongoing investigation into this shooting.