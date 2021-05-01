Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to the hospital in York City

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.
Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Locust Street on Friday just after 11 p.m. for a shooting.
A 27-year-old woman was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. She is expected to survive.
There is an ongoing investigation into this shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.