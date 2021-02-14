Police investigating shooting that left 1 injured in Harrisburg

Anyone with information about this crime should contact police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured.

On Feb. 13, around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Kensington Street for shots fired.

At the same time officers were informed of a man with gunshot wounds arriving at a local hospital.

The man was discovered to be the victim of the shooting on Kensington Street, police said.

There is an ongoing investigation into this incident.