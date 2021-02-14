x
Police investigating shooting that left 1 injured in Harrisburg

Anyone with information about this crime should contact police.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured.

On Feb. 13, around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Kensington Street for shots fired.

At the same time officers were informed of a man with gunshot wounds arriving at a local hospital.

The man was discovered to be the victim of the shooting on Kensington Street, police said.

There is an ongoing investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

