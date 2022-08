Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

CARLISLE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Carlisle on Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and the victim was the intended target.

Carlisle Police were called to the scene of the shooting on the 100 block of North East Street on Saturday morning.

The suspect is not in custody at this time but police continue to investigate the incident.