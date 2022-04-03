Police investigating shooting that injured one person in Dauphin County

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person was shot and injured in Dauphin County in the early hours of Saturday.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Valley and Ridgeview Roads in Lower Paxton Township.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is investigating this shooting.