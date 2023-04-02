x
Juvenile found shot dead in Red Lion, state police investigate

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated, but there is no danger to the public.
RED LION, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting that left a minor dead in Red Lion on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the first block of First Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found the body of a boy, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated but that there is no danger to the public.

The county coroner's office says next of kin have been notified and the victim's identity will be revealed at a later time.

An autopsy is scheduled for the upcoming week at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

