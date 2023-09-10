Police investigating shooting in Franklin County

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

On Saturday evening, officers were called to Garber Street for possible gunshots fired.

Officers say no one was found at the scene upon arrival.

Later that night, police were informed of a gunshot victim who walked into the hospital.

Officials have not said what type of injuries the victim suffered or what their current condition is.

Police stated they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.