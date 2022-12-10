1 dead, 1 injured in Lancaster shooting

The crime scene includes public spaces therefore residents may come across blocked-off streets or areas that aren't accessible to them.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday night.

On Friday, around 11:34 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Ruby Street and Prangley Avenue.

At the scene, officers found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds; police say he was already dead.

Officers at the scene also saw a trail of blood that led them to a home on the 400 block of Ruby Street. At the home, officers found a teen who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Police say the crime scene is large and includes a private home and public spaces, therefore residents may come across blocked-off streets or areas not accessible to them.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police asks the public to be patient as evidence technicians process the scene.