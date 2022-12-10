1 dead, 1 injured in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday night.
On Friday, around 11:34 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Ruby Street and Prangley Avenue.
At the scene, officers found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds; police say he was already dead.
Officers at the scene also saw a trail of blood that led them to a home on the 400 block of Ruby Street. At the home, officers found a teen who had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
Police say the crime scene is large and includes a private home and public spaces, therefore residents may come across blocked-off streets or areas not accessible to them.
The Lancaster Bureau of Police asks the public to be patient as evidence technicians process the scene.
Police say this was not a random incident and the public is not in danger.