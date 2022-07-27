Police investigating reported sexual assault of a minor at Lebanon County speedway

The 16-year-old victim alleged that the assault was carried out by three people in the parking lot of the Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway.

JONESTOWN, Pa. — State Police are investigating a reported sexual assault at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway.

Authorities say a juvenile victim said the assault occurred on July 3 between 7:20 and 9:00 p.m. in a parking area of the speedway, located on Sunnyside Road in Newmanstown. .

Police say the victim reported being assaulted by three attackers, who then fled in an unknown direction. It is unclear how they left the scene.