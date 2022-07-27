Police investigating reported sexual assault of a minor at Lebanon County speedway

JONESTOWN, Pa. — State Police are investigating a reported sexual assault at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway.
Authorities say a juvenile victim said the assault occurred on July 3 between 7:20 and 9:00 p.m. in a parking area of the speedway, located on Sunnyside Road in Newmanstown. .
Police say the victim reported being assaulted by three attackers, who then fled in an unknown direction. It is unclear how they left the scene.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact State Police at Jonestown at 717-865-2194.