Police investigating robbery of First National Bank in Swatara Township Monday

Swatara Township Police say the pictured suspect robbed the bank Monday at about 2 p.m. They're looking for tips on the man's identity.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating the robbery of First National Bank on the 4200 block of Derry Street Monday afternoon.

According to police, at about 2 p.m., the pictured suspect entered the bank and robbed it. He is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a mask and latex-style gloves, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identification of the suspect is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.