x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Crime

Police investigating robbery of First National Bank in Swatara Township Monday

Swatara Township Police say the pictured suspect robbed the bank Monday at about 2 p.m. They're looking for tips on the man's identity.
Credit: Swatara Township Police

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating the robbery of First National Bank on the 4200 block of Derry Street Monday afternoon.

According to police, at about 2 p.m., the pictured suspect entered the bank and robbed it. He is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a mask and latex-style gloves, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identification of the suspect is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.

Tips can be anonymous.

Related Articles