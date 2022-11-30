Police investigating reports of pickpocketing at Lebanon County Walmart

Two victims reported their wallets stolen while shopping at a Walmart in North Londonderry Township on Nov. 29.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — North Londonderry Township Police are investigating reports of pickpocketing at a Walmart.

According to a Facebook post published by the department, on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m., a victim called police to report a stolen wallet.

According to the victim, a man distracted the victim by asking about merchandise prices. While distracted, a second person opened the victim's purse and removed the wallet.

Walmart video surveillance captured a woman using the stolen cards at a self-checkout register. She attempted to purchase gift cards totaling $969.88, but the bank denied the transaction.

On Nov. 30 at 8:30 a.m., another victim called the police to report that he may have been pick-pocketed at Walmart on Nov. 29. The victim said a woman bumped into him while he was shopping.

According to the victim, when he went to check out his items, he noticed his wallet was missing. The victim's bank notified him that someone used his card at Walmart on Nov. 29.

Walmart surveillance showed the same female from the previous incident using the victim's card to purchase gift cards totaling $969.88, and another purchase for $26.44.