x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigating alleged York County robbery of 14-year-old

According to police, on Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m. a 14-year-old boy was walking to his bus stop along the 700 block of Albright Avenue.
Credit: NYCRPD

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a reported robbery.

According to police, on Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m. a 14-year-old boy was walking to his bus stop along the 700 block of Albright Avenue. 

The victim reported that an unknown man wearing a winter coat with a fur-lined hood approached him, grabbed him and pushed him against a nearby building. 

The suspect then allegedly took the victim's cell phone from his pants pocket and looked through it for several moments. 

The suspect then allegedly took the victim's backpack and looked through it. 

While looking through the backpack, the teen was able to flee the scene. 

Credit: NYCRPD

Anyone with information on the pictured person of interest has been asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Authorities announce criminal homicide charges in 2021 Cousler Park shooting death

Before You Leave, Check This Out