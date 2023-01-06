Police investigating alleged York County robbery of 14-year-old

According to police, on Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m. a 14-year-old boy was walking to his bus stop along the 700 block of Albright Avenue.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a reported robbery.

According to police, on Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m. a 14-year-old boy was walking to his bus stop along the 700 block of Albright Avenue.

The victim reported that an unknown man wearing a winter coat with a fur-lined hood approached him, grabbed him and pushed him against a nearby building.

The suspect then allegedly took the victim's cell phone from his pants pocket and looked through it for several moments.

The suspect then allegedly took the victim's backpack and looked through it.

While looking through the backpack, the teen was able to flee the scene.