Police investigating recent shootings in Lancaster Township

Officers were dispatched to the same apartment complex twice within two weeks for reported shootings.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking the public for help in their investigation into two shootings that happened two weeks in a row.

The first incident happened in the early morning hours of August 26 when Manheim Township Police were dispatched to the lobby of an apartment complex on Michelle Drive for a reported shooting.

Police say people were seen feeling the scene and investigators determined that more than one weapon had been fired and damaged property.

No one was struck or injured.

The second incident happened on the night of September 21 when police were once again dispatched to the same apartment complex on Michelle Drive for a reported shooting.

Police say one person was seen firing a gun and another person was seen fleeing the scene.

Property was again damaged but no one was struck or injured, according to police.