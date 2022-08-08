Northern Lancaster County Police investigating lumber stolen from a school

Officials say that the lumber was scheduled to be removed, but was stolen before authorized personnel could pick it up.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a theft of lumber on July 28 at the Lititz Christian School on West Lincoln Avenue in Lancaster County.

Police responded to a report on Aug. 7 that a large wall of constructed lumber, which was used as a soccer "bounce back" had been dismantled and stolen.

The lumber was scheduled to be removed by authorized personnel. However, when the owner responded to pick up the lumber, valued at nearly $1,400, it was gone, police say.

Surveillance footage from July 28 shows people removing the lumber from the property, while driving a black Ford F-150 and a pick-up truck hauling a small utility trailer.