Lebanon police investigating Sunday stabbing incident

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that occurred Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:47 a.m.

The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man from Lebanon. He is currently being treated for his injuries, consisting of lacerations and stab wounds.

According to police, they have been unable to interview the victim at this time. However, he is reportedly recovering.

Police are currently unable to determine the exact locations of the alleged assault.

Family members transported the victim to the hospital staff, according to police. Police were told the assault occurred somewhere in the area of 12th and Uhler Streets but have been unable to locate an exact crime scene.

Police are unsure if this assault occurred in Lebanon City.