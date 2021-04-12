Police investigating homicide in York City

A 15-year-old girl was also injured in the Saturday night shooting.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured and one dead on Saturday night.

A 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were both shot and taken to the hospital where the 19-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and died, police said. The 15-year-old victim is expected to survive.

On Dec. 4, around 10:27 p.m., police were dispatched to investigate a shooting on the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue. They were informed that two shooting victims had been taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.