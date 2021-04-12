Police investigating homicide in York City

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured and one dead on Saturday night.
A 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were both shot and taken to the hospital where the 19-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and died, police said. The 15-year-old victim is expected to survive.
On Dec. 4, around 10:27 p.m., police were dispatched to investigate a shooting on the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue. They were informed that two shooting victims had been taken to the hospital via private vehicle.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the York City Police Department by submitting a tip at www.yorkcitypolice.com, emailing D1C Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, calling the tip line at 717-849-2204, or calling the police department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.