Police investigating homicide in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Township police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

Jatavis D. Scott died at the hospital after being shot during a fight in the early hours of Saturday, according to authorities.

Police were dispatched to a nightclub on the 1700 block of New Holland Pike around 1:23 a.m. for a fight. They were informed that shots had been fired and someone was struck.

When officers arrived at the scene, Scott had already been taken to the hospital by other people.

Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said investigators worked through the night to gather evidence at the scene. They are still working to identify the person who fired the shots.

There is an ongoing investigation.

Police said they will not be releasing any additional information at this time.