Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that caused damage to an occupied vehicle.

On the morning of August 22, police were dispatched to the intersection of West Loudon Street and Monticello Court for a crash.

Police say the striking vehicle that left the scene after the crash was a white Suzuki XL7.

Authorities released a photo of the Suzuki and say the driver of the vehicle may have information to help in the ongoing police investigation.

Police say the driver is a person of interest but not a suspect at this time.