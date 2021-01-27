Police investigating hit-and-run in Chambersburg

The incident resulted in injury to one pedestrian.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 23 on the 9600 block of Tomstown Road in Quincy Township, Franklin County.

The vehicle - which is believed to be a 2009-2013 GMC 1500 Sierra SLT or a 2009-2013 GMC 1500 Sierra Denali - struck a pedestrian.

The 58-year-old victim now has a broken right arm, injuries to his back, and other internal injuries, according to police.

A passerby saw the man lying behind a guardrail and stopped to help him.

Police at the scene discovered several parts of the vehicle left behind. The car, which is believed to be one of the two listed above, sustained damage to the left side or drivers' side of the vehicle. The vehicle will also have a broken headlight and be missing the drivers' side mirror assembly.