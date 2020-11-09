Police investigating break-in at East Pennsboro Area High School

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a high school break-in carried out by three suspects in East Pennsboro Township.
On September 9, around midnight, three people broke into the East Pennsboro Area High School and took items that belong to the school district, police say.
Break-in suspects
Surveillance footage shows three people with masks, wearing three distinct sweatshirts.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at (717) 732-3633.