HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Harrisburg.

According to Lieutenant Kyle Gautsch, the stabbing occurred around 12:45 a.m. along the 1700 block of North Street.

An adult woman was located with multiple stab wounds and transported to a local hospital.