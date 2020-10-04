Police investigating Harrisburg shooting that left one man injured

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of 19th and Market streets, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one man injured.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the area of 19th and Market streets, police say.

Officers dispatched to the scene for the report of shots-fired found two spent shell casings, but no other signs of the shooter or any victims.

Police were later notified that a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was later determined to be a victim from the incident, according to police.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.