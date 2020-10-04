Police investigating Harrisburg shooting that left one man injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one man injured.
The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the area of 19th and Market streets, police say.
Officers dispatched to the scene for the report of shots-fired found two spent shell casings, but no other signs of the shooter or any victims.
Police were later notified that a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was later determined to be a victim from the incident, according to police.
The victim is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900. Callers can remain confidential.