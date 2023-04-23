x
Crime

Police investigating fire believed to be started by fireworks in York County

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Police are investigating a March fire they say was started by fireworks. They are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle believed to be involved.

According to police, on March 29, a vehicle parked in front of 100 East College Avenue, then an unknown number of people got out of the vehicle and shot two fireworks into the air.

The suspects got back in the vehicle and left, traveling south on North East Street.

Police say shortly after this, a fire broke out, damaging property behind a building on North Main Street.

At the scene of the fire, police say a firework was found next to where the fire started.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Glass at cglass@ycrpd.org.

