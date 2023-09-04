Harrisburg Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

According to police, an adult male was fatally struck by a motor vehicle in the area of North 6th and Radnor Streets on Sunday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is currently investigating a reported fatal hit-and-run that left one dead early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of North 6th and Radnor Streets at around 2 a.m. when they discovered the deceased adult male.

According to police, the striking vehicle had originally fled the scene but was later located.