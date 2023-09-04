Harrisburg Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is currently investigating a reported fatal hit-and-run that left one dead early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the area of North 6th and Radnor Streets at around 2 a.m. when they discovered the deceased adult male.
According to police, the striking vehicle had originally fled the scene but was later located.
The circumstances and events prior to the accident are under active investigation at this time. Anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.