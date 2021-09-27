x
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Harrisburg that left one injured

Police say the shooting, that took place Sunday evening, left a juvenile male injured in the hospital.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Police say that at about 4:30 p.m., they responded to the 1800 block of Forster Street for reports of a shooting victim.

When they arrived at the scene, officers were told that a dark-colored car drove past the victim, a juvenile male, and fired at him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with information to reach out and call them at 717-558-6900.

