Police investigating drive-by shooting in Harrisburg that left one injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Sunday evening.
Police say that at about 4:30 p.m., they responded to the 1800 block of Forster Street for reports of a shooting victim.
When they arrived at the scene, officers were told that a dark-colored car drove past the victim, a juvenile male, and fired at him.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with information to reach out and call them at 717-558-6900.