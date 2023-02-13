Police investigating Dauphin County Turkey Hill robbery

The female suspect allegedly entered the store, asked for a pack of cigarettes and then repeatedly demanded all of the money from the register.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a reported robbery in Lower Paxton Township.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police, on Feb. 12 at 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the Turkey Hill at 4850 Union Deposit Road for a robbery in progress.

At the scene, officers were informed that a woman had left the store, possibly walking westbound, but a search of the immediate area did not locate her.

According to the Turkey Hill cashier, the female suspect entered the store, asked for a pack of cigarettes and then repeatedly demanded all of the money from the register.

The woman allegedly did not immediately display a weapon to the clerk, but kept her hands in her pockets as if she had one.

During the altercation, the clerk allegedly turned away from the suspect and then felt the suspect touch his arm with an unknown object. According to the clerk, he sustained a minor injury to his arm from a possible knife.