Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in, robbery

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Cumberland County police are investigating a reported gun shop break-in and robbery along the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene of the business at 5 a.m. along the 6000 block of the Carlisle Pike.

At the scene, officers located a pick-up truck, reportedly stolen from Dauphin County, which had crashed into the glass windows in the front of the building.

Video surveillance captured two suspects entering the building through the damaged wall, stealing several firearms and fleeing the area before police arrived.