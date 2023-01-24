x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in, robbery

At the scene, officers located a pick-up truck, reportedly stolen from Dauphin County, which had crashed into the glass windows in the front of the building.
Credit: ingest
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Cumberland County police are investigating a reported gun shop break-in and robbery along the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. 

According to police, officers arrived at the scene of the business at 5 a.m. along the 6000 block of the Carlisle Pike. 

At the scene, officers located a pick-up truck, reportedly stolen from Dauphin County, which had crashed into the glass windows in the front of the building. 

Video surveillance captured two suspects entering the building through the damaged wall, stealing several firearms and fleeing the area before police arrived. 

Anyone with information on this incident has been asked to contact the Hampden Township Police Department at 717-761-2609. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in movie set shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out