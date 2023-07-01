Police investigating bank robbery in Dauphin County

Police say the robbery happened on Friday evening at the PNC Bank on Union Deposit Road.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are investigating a bank robbery and asking the public to help identify the robber.

Police say the robbery happened on Friday around 5:15 p.m. at the PNC Bank at 4245 Union Deposit Road.

The police gave no more details about the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured below, or has any information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Gareth Kauffman at gkauffman@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.