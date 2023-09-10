Police investigating attempted burglary at Carlisle smoke shop

The unknown man was seen carrying a hammer and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black sneakers, a black ski mask, and a red backpack.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a smoke shop.

On the morning of Sept. 4, officers were called to the Red Devil Vapors and CBD shop for a reported broken front door.

Once at the scene, officers determined the door had been hit with a hammer multiple times.

Police reviewed the shop's surveillance footage and saw a man who kept trying to break into the shop.

The unknown man was seen carrying a hammer and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black sneakers, a black ski mask, and a red backpack with black trim.

Police stated that the investigation is currently ongoing at this time.