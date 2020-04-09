Police investigating arson in Hanover

Police remind the public to keep their vehicles locked and to report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Hanover Borough Police are investigating a case of arson after a vehicle was set on fire and are asking the public for help.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Elm Avenue on Thursday morning for a reported vehicle on fire.

When police arrived at the scene they saw that the fire was already out.

Police say the fire was set inside a parked vehicle causing damage to the interior.

Upon further investigation, officers determined the fire had likely been set sometime overnight.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to contact the Hanover Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.