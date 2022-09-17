Police investigating armed robbery in Cumberland County

Victims say they were approached by two men while sitting in a vehicle on Friday night.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people were allegedly robbed by armed suspects on Friday in Cumberland County.

On Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a non-active armed robbery that had happened an hour earlier in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Geneva Drive.

Two victims told police they were sitting in a vehicle when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money from the victims.

Police say both victims were hit in the face and one of their cell phones was stolen.

The suspects then fled the area on foot.