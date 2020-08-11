Police investigating armed robbery at Dauphin County egg farm

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Wayne Township egg farm that happened on Friday night.
Officers were dispatched to Standing Stone Egg Farm for an armed robbery around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 6. The victim told police that a white man in his mid-30s knocked on the door and when the victim opened the door the man pointed a gun at his chest and demanded money, police said.
The suspect took $400 to $600 in various bills before he fled in a silver or white sedan, according to the police release.
The victim described the suspect as was wearing a yellow t-shirt, khaki-colored cargo shorts and had short brown-colored hair.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Trooper David Humphreys at the PSP Lykens Barrack at 717-362-8700.