x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Crime

Police investigating armed robbery at Dauphin County egg farm

The suspect took $400 to $600 in various bills before he fled in a silver or white sedan.
Credit: FOX43

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Wayne Township egg farm that happened on Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to Standing Stone Egg Farm for an armed robbery around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 6. The victim told police that a white man in his mid-30s knocked on the door and when the victim opened the door the man pointed a gun at his chest and demanded money, police said.

The suspect took $400 to $600 in various bills before he fled in a silver or white sedan, according to the police release.

The victim described the suspect as was wearing a yellow t-shirt, khaki-colored cargo shorts and had short brown-colored hair.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Trooper David Humphreys at the PSP Lykens Barrack at 717-362-8700.

Related Articles