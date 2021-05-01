Police investigating armed Christmas Eve armed robbery in Lebanon County

Police say two suspects stole $150 and three cartons of cigarettes from Kreiser Fuel Service in East Hanover Township.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. —

State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred on Christmas Eve in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County.

According to police, a pair of suspects entered Kreiser Fuel Service on the 100 block of Racehorse Drive at about 1:36 a.m. After spending a few minutes looking at items on the shelves, police say, one of the suspects approached the clerk and brandished a handgun while the other suspect went around the counter and took approximately $150 from the cash register.

The suspects also took three cartons of cigarettes before fleeing, police say.

The first suspect was a white male, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, gray beanie hat, black face mask, dark colored pants and dark shoes, police say.

The second suspect was a white male wearing a black zip up jacket, a dark colored facemask, blue pants and black sneakers with a light-colored sole, according to police.