Police investigating alleged jewelry theft in Adams County

Police say a female suspect stole a victim's gold necklace Saturday night in Cumberland Township
Credit: Cumberland Township Police
Adams County jewelry theft

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland Township Police are investigating the alleged theft of nearly $6,000 worth of jewelry from an Adams County woman Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Chambersburg Road and Walker Avenue at about 6:37 p.m.

Police say a female suspect approached the victim, stole her gold necklace, and attempted to steal her bracelet before fleeing.

The suspect was accompanied by a man with facial hair and a girl of about seven years of age, according to police. The suspect was driving a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Joshua Rosenberger with the Cumberland Township Police Department at 717-334-8101. 