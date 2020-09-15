Police investigating after numerous guns are stolen from Lower Paxton Township firearms dealer

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are investigating after several guns were stolen from a licensed firearms dealer on the 5200 block of Creekwood Drive over the weekend.
The burglary occurred in the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday, police say. Numerous handguns were taken.
The victim is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the recovery of the firearms, police say.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Lower Paxton Township Police Det. Greg Langley at glangley@lowerpaxton-pa.gov or 717-657-5656.