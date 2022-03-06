x
Crime

Police investigating second homicide in a day in York City

This is the second of two shooting deaths that happened on Saturday, March 3 in York City.
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a Saturday night homicide only hours after an earlier homicide on West North Street.

A man,48, was found dead at a home on the 600 block of Vander Avenue on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., officials said.

According to a release from the county coroner's office, the man was shot following a domestic-related fight.

Police said the victim was shot by a known person while inside the home.

The victim's identity has not been released yet.

An autopsy will be performed at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department.

