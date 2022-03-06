Police investigating second homicide in a day in York City

This is the second of two shooting deaths that happened on Saturday, March 3 in York City.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a Saturday night homicide only hours after an earlier homicide on West North Street.

A man,48, was found dead at a home on the 600 block of Vander Avenue on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., officials said.

According to a release from the county coroner's office, the man was shot following a domestic-related fight.

Police said the victim was shot by a known person while inside the home.

The victim's identity has not been released yet.

An autopsy will be performed at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.