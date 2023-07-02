2 people found dead in Cumberland County, police investigating

Officers found two people dead inside a home while doing a welfare check.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating the death of two people found in their home on Saturday.

On July 1, at around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to do a welfare check on the residents of a home on the 800 block of Grantham Road.

Inside the home, officers found a man and woman dead.

This case is being investigated by police, the DA's office, and the county coroner's office.

Police say there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the community.

The names of the deceased are being withheld until their next of kin have been informed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-795-2445. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at upperallenpolice.com or by calling/texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).