Police investigating 2 thefts from vehicles in Upper Allen Township

The Upper Allen Township Police Department is warning against leaving any valuables visible in your vehicle.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department says that on Jan. 20 there were two thefts from vehicles in the parking lot across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park.

The thefts were said to have occurred between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m. on Friday evening.

Police said one vehicle's rear passenger-side window was smashed in order to grab a purse inside.

A purse was also taken from a second vehicle but in this case, the vehicle had been left unlocked.

The police department wants to remind residents to keep their valuables at home and if that's not possible, to keep them out of plain sight in a well-secured vehicle.