Spring Garden Township police investigate early morning shooting

YORK, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that may have left at least one person injured.

The shooting allegedly occurred in the area of Windsor and Mulberry Streets in the early morning of June 20.

Witness statements allege that multiple shots were fired from a vehicle that fled the scene northbound on Mulberry Street.

According to Spring Garden Township Police, evidence on the scene indicates that at least one person may have been injured in the shooting. Several parked cars and one home were also struck by gunfire.

The investigation is still developing. Witnesses of the incident or anyone who may have information beneficial to the investigation should contact Detective James Hott at (717) 843-0851 or by email at jhott@sgtpd.org.