Police investigate shooting that injured one person in Springettsbury Township

A victim was found in a car that had been struck by gunfire at the intersection of North Hills Road and East Market Street, police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a shooting Tuesday in that left one person injured.

According to Springettsbury Twonship Police, the incident occurred in the area of North Hills Road near East Market Street in Interstate 83.

Police say they found a victim and a car that had been struck by gunfire stopped at the intersection of North Hills Road and East Market Street, but they believe the incident began on North Hills Road near Route 30.

The incident remains under investigation.