One injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating

An on-duty police officer witnessed a man fire a gun at another man on the 100 block of Hershey Avenue in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 100 block of Hershey Avenue Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m., police say.

An on duty officer was traveling on the road when he observed a man fire a gun at another man. The officer then requested assistance from additional officers, according to police.

The man firing the gun was detained, and the second man was found to have multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, also according to police.

The scene is currently being secured and processed, and officers are seeking additional witnesses and processing evidence

The shooting is still in the early stages of investigation, and more details will be released when more information is made public.