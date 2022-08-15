x
Crime

Police investigate assault on elderly woman in Cumberland County

The victim was struck with a rock, or a similar object, by a group of juveniles, police say.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred on Aug. 14 in Cumberland County.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Nittany Drive shortly after 8:45 p.m. after an elderly woman was reportedly struck in the head causing injury. According to police, the object used was a rock, or something similar.

The suspects were described as a group of juveniles, police say, who ran eastbound on Spring Run Drive after striking the woman.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call 717-238-9676, or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 717-850-8273. Tips can also be made online here.

