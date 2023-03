Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State police say an inmate from the Lebanon County Prison didn't return from work release on Friday.

Terance Brent, 37, of Lebanon was last seen wearing a blue/green jacket, jeans, and work boots. He is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall, 200 lbs, with a shaved head.

There is an active arrest warrant for Brent.