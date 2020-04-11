Police in Lancaster County searching for man accused of supplying drugs used in fatal overdose

James Rittenhouse, 46, is accused of supplying fentanyl and methamphetamine to a man who died of an overdose in a McDonald's parking lot on Sept. 3, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a man accused of supplying drugs to a man who died of an overdose in a McDonald's parking lot on Sept. 3.

James Israel Rittenhouse, 46, of Conestoga, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility in the incident, which occurred on the 1400 block of Manheim Pike at about 1:16 p.m., according to Manheim Township Police.

Rittenhouse allegedly supplied the victim with fentanyl and methamphetamine prior to his fatal overdose outside the business. Investigators found evidence on the victim’s cell phone linking the victim to Rittenhouse, as the two discussed the sale and purchase of illegal narcotics, according to police.