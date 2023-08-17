Police identify suspect in Harrisburg shooting that wounded 3

Police say Jerry Foster is responsible for the shooting at the corner of Harrisburg's N. 2nd Street and Cranberry Street that wounded three people on Aug. 13.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have identified a suspect allegedly responsible for a Harrisburg shooting that injured three over the weekend.

Officers say they used surveillance footage from Cranberry Street to identify Jerry Foster as the suspect.

According to detectives, the footage shows a dark BMW sedan turn the wrong way down Cranberry Street—which is a one-way road—from North 2nd Street. The driver, Foster, and passenger stopped to talk to a group of people standing on Cranberry Street before continuing to drive the wrong way down the road, police said.

The surveillance cameras then allegedly showed Foster put his head out of the window, holding a firearm. The driver fired several shots at the group, officials said.

Police say they were able to extract still images of the Foster's face from additional surveillance video, which they then distributed to other law enforcement departments in the area. Foster's parole officer was able to identify him as the person in the surveillance images, detectives said. Police also allegedly confirmed that the suspect owns a BMW sedan.

Foster is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2004 conviction for criminal attempt criminal homicide, according to police.