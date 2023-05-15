Police: New Cumberland homeowner shoots burglary suspect

A New Cumberland homeowner shot a would-be burglar on Sunday. Police believe the incident was not random.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A homeowner in New Cumberland allegedly shot a would-be burglar on Sunday, police said this morning.

The New Cumberland Police Department said officers were called out to the 300 block of Second Street just before 8:15 p.m. on May 14 for a burglary that had just occurred.

The alleged robber had fled the scene and was found around 16th and Bridge Streets, police said. They were taken to receive medical treatment; their current condition is unknown.