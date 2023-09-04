Police seek help identifying suspects in shots fired incident

Police say the incident involved two groups of people, one of which was last seen fleeing toward Church Street.

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a group of people they say were involved in a shots fired incident last week.

Police say the incident occurred in the 400 block of North 5th Street and involved two groups of people. The group with the alleged shooter was caught on surveillance camera and last seen fleeing to the 500 lock of Church Street.