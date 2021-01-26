Police seeking to identify vehicle involved in hit-and-run in York

The crash resulted in injury to a pedestrian.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police are requesting help from the public regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Jan. 15.

The crash happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. and resulted in injury to a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was walking southbound across W. Philadelphia Street at N. Beaver Street near the White Rose Bar and Grill in York when a dark grey or black Jeep Renegade struck them.

The vehicle then fled the scene of the crime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849- 2204 or 717-846-1234. Citizens can also submit a tip online or email the investigating officer at dhesson@yorkcity.org.